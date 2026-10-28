Cyclone Arnab makes landfall in India’s Andhra Pradesh

Authorities evacuate 180,000 people as severe storm causes flooding, disrupting flights and train schedules.

Cyclone Arnab has made landfall on India’s east coast, causing widespread damage and bringing heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 135kph (84mph).

Trees fell onto highways and power supplies were disrupted after Arnab crossed into Andhra Pradesh early on Wednesday morning.

At least 180,000 people were evacuated from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states a day earlier. Flights and train services were cancelled, and some schools were forced to close.

Authorities say more than 12 million people live in the cyclone’s expected path.

No casualties have been reported so far.

One resident of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, which lies in the storm’s path, said: “No one knew whose house the water would rush into next or whose home would be submerged.”

India’s Meteorological Department forecast a storm surge of up to 1.5m above the tide level, warning that it was likely to submerge low-lying areas in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Very severe cyclonic storm’

Arnab made landfall as a “very severe cyclonic storm” – the third-highest category on its scale, before being downgraded to “severe” after moving further inland.

In neighbouring Nepal, authorities warned tourists on Tuesday not to enter high-altitude areas over fears Arnab could trigger torrential downpours, snowstorms and avalanches from Thursday through to Saturday.

Advertisement

Reuters news agency reported that authorities suspended issuing trekking permits for three days.

This is peak hiking season in Nepal, with about 750 hikers receiving permits daily.

Nepal is still recovering from a catastrophic glacial mountain collapse in August, which killed more than 1,400 people and left at least 5,000 missing.

Sri Lanka has also closed schools, with its Department of Meteorology warning the storm could trigger flash floods and landslides.