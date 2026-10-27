US, EU and 30 countries warn of famine risk in Sudan, call for aid

Countries also urge Sudan’s warring parties to ‘lift all impediments on humanitarian assistance’.

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The United States, the European Union and 30 countries have warned of an “alarming deterioration” in food security in Sudan, calling for “urgent action” to prevent famine in the African country.

In a joint statement released by the US State Department on Monday, the signatories called on the groups fighting Sudan’s civil war “to lift all impediments on humanitarian assistance”.

The signatories included Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Commissioner ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for equality, preparedness and crisis management.

“Sudan is experiencing an alarming deterioration in its food security. The risk of famine in the coming months, as warned by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, needs urgent action,” the statement said. “The parties to the conflict bear primary responsibility for alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

Sudan’s army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, when a dispute over how to integrate the two forces erupted into clashes in the capital, Khartoum. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 13 million, and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

In June, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a United Nations-backed hunger monitor known as the IPC, said 5.1 million people in Sudan faced severe hunger.

Farmers have struggled to harvest crops since the war began, and the IPC said a drought linked to El Nino had driven up food prices and reduced supplies this year.

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Without immediate action, the joint statement warned, “the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition could exceed the projected 825,000.”

The signatories urged the warring parties to allow humanitarian operations through all routes across front lines and borders, including air access to the region of Darfur. They also called on the parties to “sustain presence and protection of humanitarian personnel” throughout Sudan and to refrain from hitting civilian infrastructure.

“In the face of a potential famine, we call on all members of the international community to urgently scale up funding in response to increased needs and support efforts to ensure assistance reaches those most in need,” the statement said.

Besides the US, Australia and Canada, the statement was signed by 28 European countries.

Last month, the State Department ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠said that neither the Sudanese army nor the RSF “represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan”.