Sixty Christians killed in Ethiopia’s Oromia region

Church officials say more than 20 people have been injured, while 20 homes have burned down as religious tensions flare.

At least 60 Orthodox Christians were killed in separate attacks on October 20 and 24 in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, church officials reported.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church’s holy synod on Monday described the killings as “extremely tragic cruelty and suffering inflicted on our citizens”. More than 20 people were seriously injured and 20 homes burned down in the attacks, it added.

The church said 14 people were killed on October 20 in Gora Silingo, Angada Kebele in Merti district, while another 46 were killed on October 24 in the villages of Tereta, Chole and Birbo in Shirka district. Both districts are located in the Arsi Zone in central Ethiopia’s Oromia region.

The holy synod condemned the killings, saying the attacks violated constitutional protections for life and religious freedom, and threatened Ethiopia’s tradition of peaceful coexistence among different faiths.

It called on government institutions to publicly condemn the attacks, strengthen civilian protection and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The church also urged security agencies to provide additional protection to affected communities and take preventive measures against further violence.

The Oromia regional government has pledged to pursue those responsible for the killings.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

According to media reports, a local official accused a newly formed rebel alliance that includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of carrying out the attacks. The OLA has previously denied allegations of attacking civilians.

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The killings come amid continuing insecurity in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest regional state and home to some 40 million, where government forces have been battling armed groups for years.

In July, the Ethiopian Human Rights Council reported that at least 432 civilians and four local militia members had been killed in targeted attacks across East Arsi between 2021-22 and June 1 this year.

The holy synod said it would seek discussions with senior government officials to address the security crisis.

It also announced prayers for the victims on Monday and directed Orthodox churches and monasteries worldwide to hold similar services on Tuesday, following the Divine Liturgy.

The church expressed condolences to the bereaved families and called for urgent measures to ensure that its followers could live and worship without fear.