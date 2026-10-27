Israeli military detains Egyptian national who crossed border

Egyptian man held after crossing into Israel near Nitzana, his motive for the crossing still unknown.

Israel’s military has said that it detained an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed a border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana and that he was transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The military, which made the announcement on Tuesday, provided no additional details on the man’s identity, his motive or whether he was carrying anything at the time of his detention. Israeli state broadcaster Kan 11 reported that surveillance identified the suspect crossing the border and that troops were dispatched to the scene to arrest him.

Nitzana is a small community in southern Israel’s western Negev (Naqab) Desert, sitting directly adjacent to the Egyptian border opposite the Egyptian side’s Al-Awja area. The Nitzana border crossing, also known as the Eliav crossing, primarily handles cargo transport between the two countries rather than serving as a major passenger channel. It lies roughly 75km (47 miles) south of Beersheba.

The incident occurred as Israel maintains heightened alert levels along the Egyptian border. Israeli outlet Ynet reported that the military was treating the incident seriously and that it was under investigation.

Egyptian officials have not publicly commented on the detention.

Drug and arms smuggling takes place across the border between Egypt and Israel, neighbouring countries that signed a peace treaty in 1979 but whose relationship remains largely chilly.

Ynet reported the crossing came less than a year after Israel’s defence minister ordered the area adjacent to the Egyptian border declared a closed military zone and announced changes to open-fire regulations following earlier smuggling activity.