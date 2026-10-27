Death toll from attack by gunmen in northeastern Nigeria rises to 62

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The death toll from an attack carried out by gunmen on a remote village in northeastern Nigeria has risen to at least 62, the country’s national emergency agency has confirmed.

Ladan Ayuba, head of the National Emergency Management Agency in Taraba state, where the attack occurred, said on Tuesday that thousands of people had been displaced by the raid.

Bandits targeted Binnari village in Taraba on Friday, setting fire to homes, shops, food supplies and motorcycles, according to Amnesty International’s Nigeria branch.

Police warned that the death toll could rise.

“We still have men on the ground, and the more we recover bodies, we will put them in account,” Victor Mshelizah, Taraba police spokesperson, told The Associated Press.

Atrocities, ‘impunity’

Nigeria is in the midst of a security crisis that began more than 15 years ago when the Boko Haram armed group launched a rebellion against the government. Civilians are regularly attacked and kidnapped for ransom by bandits in the north of the country.

In a statement, Amnesty International Nigeria said the authorities’ efforts to protect civilians were inadequate.

“The Nigerian authorities continue to leave rural communities in some parts of the north at the mercy of gunmen that repeatedly commit atrocities with impunity,” it said.

“This attack must be investigated impartially, while survivors must be provided with adequate reparations. On the side of the authorities, issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough.”

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Many armed groups in Nigeria control illegal mining sites. Profits from these operations have increased their power by allowing them to purchase more arms and recruit more members.

The situation has led to an increase in arms smuggling and violence across the country and the wider Sahel region, according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).