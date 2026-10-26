World reacts to Lula’s victory in Brazil’s presidential election

International leaders and politicians congratulate the Brazilian president on his re-election.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has secured a fourth nonconsecutive term after defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a run-off.

Bolsonaro, however, has called for Sunday’s vote to be annulled over an “unacceptable” two-hour voting extension granted by Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin despite both candidates having requested additional voting time.

The election results have drawn reactions across the world with leftist global figures celebrating Lula’s victory.

Here’s how the world reacted:

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum congratulated Lula in a post on X. “Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won,” she wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

In his congratulatory post, Carney credited Lula with advancing relations between Canada and Brazil.

“Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen them further, together – to create new promising commercial prospects, protect the environment, and ensure greater prosperity for both our populations,” he wrote on X.

US officials and politicians

US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr criticised the result, citing the two-hour voting time extension.

“If a conservative government in Brazil did this, everyone in the mainstream press in America would lose their minds, but I guess they’re just choosing to be silent because it’s all for the cause,” he said.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, congratulated Lula’s “extraordinary re-election victory”, saying the Brazilian president has “stood up” for workers and democracy and will continue to do so for the next four years.

Congressman Ro Khanna said in a post on X: “People all across the world are fighting back against extremism. With Lula in Brazil, they just won. Authoritarian leaders always attack democracy because they stand no chance against the will of their people.”

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Khanna added that Trump “must respect the results and not undermine Brazil’s elections”.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on X: “The people united will never be defeated!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s media office released a statement, saying he is “proud to stand with Brazil and partners around the world who share our commitment to defending democracy, protecting our environment, strengthening workers’ rights, and building an economy that works for working families”.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Diaz-Canel said Lula’s “historic” win “ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty, and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leader”.

“Brazil can count on Cuba in the construction of the unity and integration of our Great Homeland, Latin American and Caribbean,” he wrote in a post on X.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast

Kast said he spoke on the phone with Lula to congratulate him on his victory.

“Chile and Brazil have a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organised crime in the region,” he said on X.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori

In a congratulatory post on X, Fujimori reaffirmed Peru’s “willingness to strengthen our strategic alliance, integration, cooperation and the sustainable development of the Amazon that we share” with Brazil.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz

“Bolivia and Brazil are neighbouring and sister countries, united by a shared history and common challenges,” Rodrigo wrote on X.

The two countries will continue to work together to strengthen ties and “generate more opportunities for our nations”, he added.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino

“I congratulate the ‌‌‌‌Brazilian ‌‌‌‌people for this democratic day and especially President Lula for the victory!” Mulino wrote on X. “We will continue working together for our countries.”