Iran says Mecca pact states agree to boost cooperation

Iran and the three Mecca alliance countries have their first high-level contact since Houthi rebels escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iran has said it will continue discussions with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye amid escalating tensions that have threatened regional stability and shaken the global economy.

The announcement came as top Iranian military officials met with senior Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish officials on Monday in what Iranian state television described as their first joint meeting.

Pakistan and Turkiye are strong allies of Saudi Arabia and have pledged military support to Riyadh as part of their new mutual defence pact, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. The meeting in Tehran was held after Saudi Arabia faced weeks of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are fighting forces with the country’s internationally recognised and Saudi-backed government.

The meeting, which focused on “peace and security in the region”, was hosted by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and attended by Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

A statement issued by Iranian officials after the meeting said participants “agreed to continue discussions to strengthen cooperation between the four regional countries”, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have not commented on the meeting or reported agreement.

Rayed Krimly, the Saudi deputy minister for public diplomacy, said earlier today that the visit comes as part of the continued efforts by the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement allies “for de-escalation between parties involved in the ongoing crisis and promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions in support of the mediation efforts carried out” by Qatar and Pakistan.

Advertisement

“The visit underscores the pivotal role of Mecca Joint Defence Agreement countries in reinforcing regional security and stability and working with all countries in the region to achieve that goal,” he wrote on X.

Turkiye’s state news agency Anadolu reported that Kalin will attend the meeting in Tehran, citing Turkish security sources.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and the three members of the alliance since Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi armed group escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia last month.

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Munir last week visited Tehran, where he met President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

During the visit, Iranian officials told him there would be no talks with the United States about ending the US-Israel war on Iran until Tehran’s demands were met, according to Iranian media.

Pakistan has been a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran since the US and Israel launched the war in February.

Earlier mediation efforts helped produce an interim agreement in June, but the deal quickly unravelled as fighting between Iran and the US resumed weeks later.

Saudi Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued.

Ministers from the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh this month and agreed to ensure the “rapid deployment” of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi attacks have become an increasingly destabilising element in the US-Israeli war on Iran, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠in the wider war.

Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under it, an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The agreement’s first article says the parties shall use “all necessary means” to eliminate threats to one another’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognised borders, according to the text publicised at the time.

Efforts by Turkiye’s parliament to ratify the agreement began last week and are still under way, while Pakistan approved the pact last week.