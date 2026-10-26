Israeli forces kill at least five people in Gaza, including 7-year-old girl

The death toll in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza climbs to 74,555, including 1,559 killed since the ‘ceasefire’ last year.

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At least five people have been killed in Gaza and more than a dozen have been wounded in Israeli ground and air attacks.

Four Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed on Monday in an Israeli air attack on a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and first responders.

Another person was killed and others were wounded on Monday in an Israeli drone attack on the Remal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Al-Shifa Hospital said the man was killed when the drone struck a group of displaced people in a tent.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said earlier on Monday that a total of 11 people had been killed and 50 wounded by Israeli fire and air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

“We transported three martyrs, including a child, following an Israeli air strike targeting a camp for displaced people in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis,” Basal told the AFP news agency.

Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis confirmed the three deaths, which have since risen to at least four, a source at the Gaza emergency services told Al Jazeera.

“Their bodies were torn apart by direct hits from shrapnel from the Israeli missile,” the hospital said, adding that several wounded people, including a child and a woman, had also come in for treatment.

The hospital identified three of the deceased as Hossam al-Zamli, 21, Tamer Abu Sneima, 24, and Jouri al-Soufi, who was only seven years old, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Education.

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Israeli forces also set fire to a camp for displaced people at the Shujayea junction on Sunday night, forcibly displacing more than 200 families, or over 800 people, most of them women, children, elderly people and patients.

Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing said Israeli quadcopter drones set the camp ablaze at about 8pm, with fires consuming tents and belongings for several hours, continuing past midnight.

The ministry condemned the incident and called for urgent international aid to provide the displaced families with shelter and essential supplies.

As of Monday, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 74,555 people and injured 175,727. Medical sources said the number of people killed since the United States-brokered “ceasefire” on October 11 last year has risen to 1,559, and the number of injured to 5,608, while a large number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, with ambulance and rescue crews unable to reach them.