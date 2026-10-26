News|US-Israel war on Iran

Africa food security under threat due to Iran war, trade officials warn

The US-Israel war on Iran is driving fuel and fertiliser costs across Africa, threatening food security, trade officials tell Al Jazeera.

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MOROTO, UGANDA - JULY 22: Young girls carrying local brew in jerrycans in Nadunget sub county, Moroto district on July 22, 2025 in Moroto, Uganda. Locals leaders say due unpredictable weather patterns, some people are abandoning farming and resorting to selling local brew for survival. The Karamoja region in north-eastern Uganda has the highest rates of food insecurity and malnutrition within the East African country, with 45% of the population (approximately 600,000 people) in crisis, according to data from the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and Food Security and Nutrition Assessment (FSNA). To combat the hunger crisis in Karamoja, WFP works with the Ugandan government to run a program of malnutrition treatment, prevention, and intervention, as well as agricultural support for local farmers. However, food insecurity in the region has been exacerbated by the double-edged sword of increasingly unpredictable weather impacting harvests and dramatic cuts to foreign aid. Following US President Donald Trump's executive order in January to defund the United States Agency for International Development(USAID), WFP is now facing a projected 40% reduction in its funding for 2025, leaving an estimated 58 million people around the world vulnerable to starvation. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images)
The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz needs to be resolved 'sooner rather than later' to make fertiliser affordable for rural communities, according to a UN senior trade official [File: Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty]
By Urooba Jamal
Published On 26 Oct 2026

Doha, Qatar – African countries are feeling the economic fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with rising fuel and fertiliser prices threatening to drive up food costs, according to trade ministers from the region and the United Nations’ top trade official.

The crisis around the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States and Israel’s war on Iran needs to be resolved “sooner rather than later”, Luz Maria de la Mora, director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), told Al Jazeera at the World Investment Forum on Monday. She warned that soaring fertiliser prices could affect harvests next year.

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“Prices of fertilisers have risen dramatically … so many countries have decided to reduce the use of fertilisers, which will have an effect next year in terms of crops,” she said.

“It may have an effect on availability of food and prices of food.”

Luz Maria de la Mora, director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]
Luz Maria de la Mora, director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UN Trade and Development [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]

The US-Israel war on Iran has highlighted the world’s heavy reliance on the strategic waterway, through which one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade previously passed.

Against this backdrop, Doha hosted UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum on October 25 and 26, bringing together heads of state, policymakers, CEOs and investors to discuss global investment and sustainable development.

The Strait of Hormuz’s disruption has rippled through African economies. In Zimbabwe, rising fuel and fertiliser prices are a critical concern in a country where more than 70 percent of the population depends on agriculture, Monica Mutsvangwa, the country’s minister of women affairs, community, small and medium enterprise development, told Al Jazeera.

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Uganda, another heavily agrarian economy, has also been hit, with fuel prices more than doubling, Sanjay Tanna, the country’s minister of trade, industry and cooperatives, told Al Jazeera.

The impact extends beyond the immediate cost of energy. Rising oil prices have disrupted supply chains, with effects lasting longer than anticipated, according to de la Mora.

“The effects are lasting longer than we would have expected or would have wanted,” she said.

‘Friend to all, enemy to none’

The shock has also exposed differences in how African economies weather global disruption.

Uganda’s reliance on subsistence farming has helped cushion the impact, with domestic food production offering some protection from international market volatility, said Tanna.

But the country has not been insulated from financial pressures: its currency has lost 10 percent of its value against the US dollar, the minister said. The Ugandan shilling has steadily declined since mid-2026.

For Zimbabwe, the crisis has reinforced the importance of attracting investment while maintaining economic ties across geopolitical divides.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the country’s Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]
Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe’s minister of women affairs, community, small and medium enterprise development [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]

Amid the simmering trade war between the US and China, Harare considers itself a potential partner to investors from either side, Mutsvangwa said.

“We are a friend to all and an enemy to none,” she said.

“Money has no color … If we get an investor who comes into our country, follows the rules and regulations of the country, makes his money, and Zimbabwe develops, that’s what we want.”

The official pointed to Zimbabwe’s deposits of more than 60 critical minerals, including lithium and graphite, as well as its tourism potential.

Trade in an unequal system

But attracting foreign capital remains a challenge for developing economies, with investment concentrated in a relatively small number of countries.

That concentration is “very understandable”, de la Mora said, arguing that investors need confidence that their money will generate returns.

“Capital is risk averse. Capital needs to have certainty that its investment is going to yield returns and it’s going to come to fruition,” she said.

Governments can help build that confidence through transparent institutions, the rule of law and investment in infrastructure, including reliable electricity, energy supplies and digital connectivity, she added.

The question of whether the international trading system treats all countries equally prompted a more blunt assessment from Uganda’s trade minister.

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“Of course not,” said Tanna. “The world cannot be equal … It’s unfair, but we believe that, within the space that we are in, we are in a good space.”

Sanjay Tanna, Uganda's Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]
Sanjay Tanna, Uganda’s minister of trade, industry and cooperatives [Urooba Jamal/Al Jazeera]

Uganda was well placed for the future, he argued, because it produces its own food – an advantage at a time when international supply chains are under pressure.

For both Uganda and the Republic of Congo, building resilient economies also means investing in younger generations.

The Republic of Congo’s Deputy Prime Minister for Coordination, Development Infrastructure and Land Planning, Jean-Jacques Bouya, said the country had aligned its national development plan, Vision 2063, with the African Union’s broader development ambitions.

Connectivity – through electricity, digital infrastructure and physical links – is central to that strategy, he told Al Jazeera.

The Republic of Congo also wants to expand local processing so that more value from its natural resources remains within the country.

“Africa can no longer be a reservoir of raw materials, and neither can Congo – a place where raw materials are extracted, taken elsewhere, processed and then sold back to us at a much higher price. We cannot go on like this,” Bouya said.

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