Saudi air defences intercept Houthi barrage near Mecca

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch a barrage of missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, triggering widespread civil defence alerts and international condemnation.

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted a barrage of projectiles from Yemen that targeted cities across the kingdom.

Saudi Civil Defence said that shrapnel from two intercepted ballistic missiles, suspected to have been fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, fell in Jeddah, Taif, Rabigh, and Wadi Al-Mughammas in Mecca province.

A drone and ballistic missile were also intercepted over the Saudi capital Riyadh during the barrage, which began Saturday evening.

By midday Sunday, coalition forces had intercepted a cruise missile targeting Khamis Mushait, with warning sirens blaring out across Taif and Jazan. In total, 10 ballistic missiles directed at the southern region were intercepted.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi said the strikes represented “a grave violation of the sanctity of the Holy Sites and a provocation to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide”, referring to the interceptions in Mecca, home of the Kaaba and Masjid al-Haram. The Houthis, a Zaydi Shia group, have denied targeting Muslim holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has faced waves of Houthi missile and drone strikes in recent weeks, targeting civilian and military infrastructure.

Riyadh announced late Saturday that international flights from King Khalid International Airport would resume from Terminal 2 on Sunday, while Terminal 1 would be designated for domestic flights.

This follows the suspension of flights from the Riyadh airport after waves of Houthi strikes, including one on October 10 that killed 13 people and wounded hundreds.

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Early Sunday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned civilians away from the Saudi capital’s airport.

“King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is not safe because it is a military target, and we renew our warning to airlines, employees, and travelers,” Saree stated. He also announced seven operations targeting Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

Yemen has been in a state of war since Houthi forces captured the capital Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the government to flee south.

After a brief ceasefire, fighting in Yemen has intensified after government forces attacked Sanaa International Airport to prevent a Houthi delegation arriving from Tehran.

The Houthis then launched a surprise offensive in September, capturing Yemen’s western coast, including the city of Mocha.

Forces aligned with the internationally recognised government launched “Operation Dawn of Yemen” on October 5, aimed at retaking territories lost to the Houthis.

On Sunday, Yemen’s armed forces said the military had carried out 736 strikes on Houthi positions over the past 24 hours, leading to 307 people being “neutralised” and the destruction of 68 military vehicles.

Amid the military escalation, the Rasd Organization for Rights and Freedoms has warned of the dire humanitarian situation in the city of Taiz, which is under a Houthi siege.

“About 1,110 kidney failure patients face the risks of a shortage of dialysis supplies, given the need for about 120 dialysis sessions daily along with 192 patients in intensive care units and 154 children in incubators, due to the Houthi siege imposed on the city of Taiz since October 4,” the group said.