News|Elections

Brazil’s Lula, Bolsonaro draw thousands to election-eve rallies

The pivotal run-off will determine whether Brazilians stick with their left-wing leader or shift towards the right.

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Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party (PT) speaks during a rally on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 24, 2026, ahead of the presidential election runoff. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AFP
Published On 24 Oct 2026

Brazil’s presidential candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro have rallied thousands of supporters in a final show of campaign strength in advance of the country’s closely contested run-off election.

Donning a red hat, Lula addressed hundreds of supporters at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on Saturday, waving a Brazilian flag from a campaign truck as crowds gathered on the final day of campaigning.

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“The people must choose either someone who kisses the national flag or someone who kisses the American flag”, the 80-year-old told the crowd as he referenced his opponent’s ties to US President Donald Trump.

Lula is seeking a fourth, non-consecutive term in Sunday’s run-off, which will task Brazilians with determining whether to stick with their incumbent left-wing leader or join a broader regional shift towards the right.

Bolsonaro, a senator and son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, secured 47 percent of the vote in the first round, narrowly ahead of Lula’s 45 percent.

Supporters of Brazil's right-wing Senator and presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) attend a rally in the Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 24, 2026, ahead of the presidential election runoff. (Photo by TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)
Supporters of Brazil’s right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro attend a rally in the Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday [Tercio Teixeira/AFP]

Recent polling shows Lula and the younger Bolsonaro remain about even on the eve of the pivotal election.

A CNT/MDA survey released on Saturday revealed Bolsonaro would receive 46.3 percent of the vote compared ⁠with 45 percent for the left-wing ⁠Lula. Last week, ⁠the poll showed a slightly closer race with Bolsonaro leading ⁠Lula 46.8 percent to ⁠45.9 percent.

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The poll’s margin of error was 2.2 ‌percentage ‌points.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro’s supporters, including hundreds of motorcyclists wearing Brazil’s yellow national football shirts, gathered in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

One of those supporters, Ebert Dorigo, accused Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) of encouraging dependence on government welfare, arguing a change in direction was needed for the country.

“The values we uphold are nation and family. Our country is divided today because, due to welfare-based policies, some people … haven’t grasped that improvement and achievement come only through hard work,” he told the news agency AFP.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 24: Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva attend to a rally ahead of the presidential runoff at Avenida Paulista on October 24, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The incumbent president of Brazil will face Flavio Bolsonaro in a tight runoff to seek a fourth tenure in the presidency. (Photo by Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images)
Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a rally before the presidential run-off on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil [Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images]

The bitter campaign has exposed deep divisions over economic policy, crime and Brazil’s political future, which Bolsonaro has pledged to tackle with hundreds of thousands of more spots in prison and cuts to government spending.

His father, who served as president from 2019 to 2022, is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup after losing that year’s election to Lula.

The two candidates struck a calmer tone during their final debate on Friday, although they traded accusations over the country’s economic difficulties and their respective records.

For some voters, however, the choice has been a difficult one.

“If there were any other candidate, that would be a better option,” Gabriela Ribeiro Viana, an event organiser, told AFP. “But we’re stuck choosing between the worst, the horrible, and the lesser evil”.

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