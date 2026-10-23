Time ‘running out’ to reach Yemen’s Taiz amid deepening crisis, UN says

More than 800,000 people have been cut off from aid since the Houthis encircled Taiz city in early October.

A mounting humanitarian disaster is gripping Yemen’s Taiz after nearly three weeks of a Houthi siege that has prevented supplies from entering the city, the United Nations has warned.

The Iran-backed Houthis have encircled Taiz since early October, cutting off the road that links it to Aden, which serves as the interim capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Little fuel, food or other supplies have reached the city since.

“It’s 20 days and counting since Taiz has been cut off,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN’s humanitarian arm, OCHA, told a news conference in Geneva on Friday. “We are seeing increasingly that the fighting makes it impossible for us to get in and impossible for people to get out.”

Most people depend on water brought in by trucks, the cost of which has tripled, Laerke said. Cooking gas is also “largely unavailable”, threatening community kitchens that provide meals to families.

Altogether, more than 800,000 people in Taiz are cut off from aid, about three-quarters of whom depend on humanitarian assistance, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP). At least 200,000 are women and children.

While local humanitarian groups have been able to distribute their remaining supplies to keep water pumps and hospitals running, Laerke said, “It comes with a time code: The clock is running out.”

‘Desperate’ for access

Fighting in Taiz province has intensified in recent days, with clashes reported in the Jabal Han highlands and the Dhubab and al-Masrakh districts.

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Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili, a spokesperson for the forces of the internationally recognised government, said on Friday that troops had conducted raids and counterattacks in Taiz over the last 24 hours, “neutralising” 620 Houthi fighters and destroying 190 vehicles.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the figures.

Hospitals in the province are meanwhile reporting critical shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicine and supplies. Forty-two Taiz facilities face “acute” deficits, the World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

The fighting has also deepened an ongoing hunger crisis. In Taiz alone, UN screenings have found more than 52,000 children to have acute malnutrition; approximately 11,500 are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

“We’re desperately trying to regain access to Taiz, and we continue to support the broader operations across Yemen,” said Azfar Deen, a WFP regional communications officer for eastern and Southern Africa.

In response to the humanitarian fallout, the European Commission said on Friday that it would release an additional 22.5 million euros ($25.2m) in aid to Yemen, adding to the 87.5 million ($97.9m) previously allocated for 2026.

Yemen has been rocked by conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government.

A truce was brokered by the UN in 2022, but it fell apart this July, when the Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi ports.

The ensuing escalation has displaced nearly 260,000 people, the majority in Taiz and Lahij provinces, according to the UN. More than 3,800 people have also fled to neighbouring Djibouti.

At least 1,574 people have been killed and 6,939 others wounded in the conflict since August.