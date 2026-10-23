Rare unrest flares in Tunisian capital as police clash with protesters

Protests in several cities ​coincide with a deepening economic, social and political crisis in Tunisia.

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Tunisian police have clashed with protesters in rare unrest in the capital city of Tunis, as well as ⁠⁠in the southern town of Jebiniana, over recent deaths linked to the police.

Police forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse protesters in ⁠⁠Ettadhamen, a suburb ⁠⁠of the capital, following the death of a man detained on suspicion of drug dealing.

The man’s family said he died as a result of abuse by police officers after his arrest, ‌‌calling for the circumstances of his death to be clarified and those responsible to be held accountable.

Local media, however, reported that he died after swallowing drugs.

Protesters blocked roads, burned tyres and threw stones at police. Security forces responded by firing tear gas while seeking ⁠⁠to secure a National Guard station in ⁠⁠the area, the Reuters news agency reported.

In Jebiniana, in Sfax governorate, police clashed with protesters following the death of a man whose relatives said he had died while being chased by security forces.

Tunisian media reported that protesters set a vehicle ablaze and burned tyres, while police used tear gas against the protesters.

Sfax protests

Students in the coastal city of Sfax protested another civilian death, this time blaming ambulance services for the death of a female student who suffered a cardiac problem.

Her colleagues said ambulance personnel took too long to arrive, citing a lack of medical facilities, and ‌‌called for a strike at Sfax University’s faculties on Friday.

The flare-ups on Thursday coincide with a deepening economic, social and political crisis in Tunisia, heightening ⁠⁠fears of a wider wave of violent protests as anger grows over deteriorating living conditions and poor public services.

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Thousands of Tunisians joined the largest protest against President Kais Saied in years in the ‌‌capital ‌‌on Saturday, accusing him of undermining democracy and mishandling the economy in a growing challenge to his rule.

A Tunisian military court on Wednesday sentenced opposition ⁠⁠politician Olfa ⁠⁠Hamdi to four years in prison on charges of plotting against state security and inciting the ⁠⁠military to disobey orders, the latest move against opponents of ⁠⁠Saied.