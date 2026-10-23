France tightens security in anticipation of weekend protests

Gatherings banned and curfews extended as cities lock down in bid to avert more unrest.

French authorities have announced tightened security measures in a bid to prevent a repeat of violent unrest during protests last weekend.

President Emmanuel Macron was due to hold a meeting on Friday with his defence council, made up of top ministers and officials, and to meet security forces, as cities across the country confirmed limits on gatherings and public transport.

Macron’s announcement on Thursday that only union demonstrations would be authorised at the weekend has prompted harsh criticism from student groups whose demonstrations in recent weeks against conditions in schools were joined by groups denouncing high living costs and other grievances.

More than half a million people gathered across France last Saturday for demonstrations that spiralled into violence and looting.

Paris has extended a nighttime curfew until Monday, while Marseille and Lyon have banned gatherings, introduced curfews, and restricted public transport for this coming Saturday.

Police deployments will also be increased by 20 percent compared with last weekend, after the government was accused of being blindsided by the scale of the unrest.

Macron, who has blamed “seditious” ultra-left groups for the unrest, is due to announce “additional decisions” following the defence council meeting, his office said.

‘Trampling on freedoms’

Despite the restrictions, France’s main student union, UNEF, has called ⁠⁠for rallies on Saturday. The Yellow Vest movement, an anti-establishment force that first emerged in 2018 and re-entered the French political consciousness last weekend, has filed plans for a march through central Paris.

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Macron was due to meet student representatives later on Friday to discuss their plans, but UNEF said their rallies would go ahead.

“Macron is trampling upon the freedom to protest in our country, and is spitting on the values of the republic he claims to defend,” UNEF said.

Shops and businesses in major cities have been urged to close. The Louvre and the Louis Vuitton Foundation will be closed on Saturday, while the Paris edition of the Art Basel fair will end on Friday, two days ahead of schedule.

Since last Saturday’s violence, 2,700 people have been arrested, according to the Ministry of Justice.