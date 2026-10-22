Qatar, France call for opening of Hormuz and Gaza ceasefire implementation

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Qatar and France have called for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of the so-called ceasefire in Gaza, after the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met French President Emmanuel Macron in Doha.

A joint statement on Wednesday said the two leaders stressed the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz “without constraints or fees”.

Qatari mediator Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi had said on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts are ongoing to de-escalate regional tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that “Iran is prepared to give diplomacy another chance.”

“The two leaders condemned Iranian military attacks against countries in the region which constitute a serious breach of international law,” according to the Qatari-French statement.

Heeding ‘agreed arrangements’

The two leaders also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza “in accordance with the agreed arrangements”, as well as the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid “without conditions or restrictions”.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Monday that about 1.4 million people in Gaza, roughly two-thirds of the population, face acute food insecurity at crisis levels or worse.

“France and Qatar reiterated their opposition to any annexation of the West Bank and called for an end to Israeli settlement policies and settler violence,” the statement added.

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On Lebanon, the two countries backed full implementation of the Trilateral Framework Agreement to restore Lebanese sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and secure a complete Israeli withdrawal.

They also warned against a security vacuum following the end of the UN peacekeeping mission’s mandate, calling for continued international support for Lebanese authorities and armed forces.

On Syria, both countries said they were ready to jointly support stabilisation and economic recovery projects in coordination with Syrian authorities.

Beyond regional issues, Qatar and France agreed to expand defence, security and economic cooperation.

Macron’s regional tour, which also included Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, aimed to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships and support efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.