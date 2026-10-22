Neil Bush says that he will vote for Democrat James Talarico due to reservations about Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

Share Brother of George Bush endorses Democratic Senate candidate in Texas on social media

Neil Bush, the brother of the former Republican President George W Bush, has said that he will support the Democratic Party candidate James Talarico in a crucial race for the United States Senate.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Bush explained that he voted for Talarico due to concerns about the Republican candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Talarico and Paxton are in a tight race for Texas’s open Senate seat. Democrats are hoping to seize control of the 100-member Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, when 35 seats will be on the ballot.

Bush’s endorsement of Talarico is the latest sign of division amongst Republicans in Texas.

Bush comes from a prominent Republican family: Not only was his brother a president, but his father, the late George HW Bush, was too.

“My concerns about his judgment and conduct are hardly mine alone,” Bush wrote. “He was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House, although subsequently acquitted by the Texas Senate.”

To explain his decision, Bush pointed to Paxton’s divisive track record, including efforts to support President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

“I have been deeply troubled by Paxton’s conduct as Texas Attorney General, particularly his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in other states in an effort to help Donald Trump remain in power,” Bush said.

“I believe that effort was an affront to our democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.”

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His brother, the former president, has largely receded from political life, declining to give endorsements in recent elections. Prior to serving in the White House from 2001 to 2009, George W Bush was governor of Texas.

But George W Bush’s daughter, Barbara Bush, his daughter, has also expressed her support for Talarico and donated to his campaign.

Texas has long been considered a Republican stronghold, and Democrats have not won a Senate race in the state since 1988.

But polls show Talarico locked in a close race with Paxton, who defeated the incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in a runoff for the Republican Party’s primary election on May 26.

Paxton had secured an endorsement from Trump on May 19, days before the runoff.

In a statement, Trump criticised Cornyn as “not supportive of [him] when times were tough”, while praising Paxton as a “MAGA warrior”.

Some Republicans have expressed frustration over Trump’s intervention on Paxton’s behalf, given the vulnerabilities posed by his state impeachment and other scandals.

A Marist poll released on October 14 found Talarico winning 47 percent of the vote compared to 45 percent for Paxton.