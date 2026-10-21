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Pope Leo needs no further treatment after cancer surgery, doctors say

The 71-year-old leader of the Catholic church has had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery.

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Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd at the end of the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd at the end of the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026 [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AP and Reuters
Published On 21 Oct 2026

Pope Leo XIV needs no further treatment for lung cancer after confirming the disease had not spread following recent surgery, the Vatican announced in a statement from doctors.

“A subsequent oncological evaluation has confirmed that no further therapy is required,” the pope’s lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said Wednesday.

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The 71-year-old pontiff had the lower lobe of his right lung surgically removed on October 13 and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Leo was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic on Saturday, four days after his operation, and the Vatican said he would gradually resume his activities. On Wednesday, he returned to St Peter’s Square for his weekly audience with pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV greets cardinals as he arrives for the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Pope Leo XIV greets cardinals as he arrives for the weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on October 21, 2026 [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]

Found by chance

Additional treatment is generally offered in cases where follow-up testing finds signs that the cancer has spread, such as through the lymph nodes, or if other signs indicate that it might be particularly aggressive. Surgery often can be enough when tumours are caught very early, as the Catholic leader appears to have had, when the nodule was initially found during another unrelated exam.

In an interview with Vatican News on Saturday, Margaritora, the chief thoracic surgeon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, confirmed that the nodule was found by chance during routine abdominal examinations, and that the pope had not been experiencing any symptoms.

epa13319163 Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful during his weekly general audience, in Vatican City, 21 October 2026. Pope Leo XIV held his General Audience as he is continuing his post-operative recovery in the Apostolic Palace following the pontiff's surgery for pulmonary adenocarcinoma on October 13. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful during his weekly general audience in Vatican City on October 21, 2026 [Fabio Frustaci/EPA]

The pope carried on his official business while in the hospital, including a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has appeared strong in two public appearances at the Vatican since his surgery: the traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St Peter’s Square and Wednesday’s longer audience in the square, greeting the faithful from around the world.

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“Thank you! Thank you for the support of your prayers,” Leo exclaimed to the audience.

It appears that the Catholic leader remains committed to his November 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Leo’s lead surgeon told Vatican News that there was “no clinical reason” to prevent the trip, which includes a dozen flights, two helicopter rides and high-altitude stops.

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