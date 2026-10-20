UK to deploy Typhoon jets to help defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks

Ministry of Defence says warplanes will operate in ‘defensive role’ and not be used to attack Yemeni group.

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The United Kingdom has said it will deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi Arabia from attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

In a statement on Tuesday, the British Ministry of Defence said the Typhoon warplanes would operate in a “defensive role” and not carry out attacks against the Iranian-backed armed group.

“The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets,” it added.

The support includes an extension of air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi air operations, the ministry added.

The announcement comes amid heavy fighting between the Houthis – also known as Ansar Allah, Arabic for Supporters of God – and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have carried out missile and drone strikes against the kingdom, including oil facilities and Riyadh’s main airport, while the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government has launched air attacks on Houthi positions.

“The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region,” UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said.

“That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles. This builds on the UK equipment and personnel we already have in the country to defend against Houthi air attacks,” he added.

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Reporting from London, Al Jazeera’s Camille Nedelec said the UK government’s decision was partly driven by growing concerns over rising energy prices.

“What’s happening in the Gulf has a direct impact on people’s homes,” she said, adding that the move “shows increasing engagement by the UK” in the region.

The UK announcement came a day after Egypt’s parliament delayed for a second day a vote on President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s request to authorise military support for Saudi Arabia, if the kingdom asked for its support.

State media said the new session would be held on October 26.