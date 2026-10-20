News|Migration

Trump official claims record-breaking 300,000 visas were revoked

The revocations targeted visa holders who had allegedly broken the law, or pose threats to national security.

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Israeli border policemen guard the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, as other Israelis line up for U.S. visas Monday, March 17, 2003. The U.S State Department ordered non-essential U.S diplomats and embassy staff to leave Israel, Kuwait and Syria Sunday, and urged U.S citizens to leave due to the threat of war with Iraq. (AP Photo/Eitan Hess-Ashkenazi)
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By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 20 Oct 2026

The Trump administration has said it has revoked more than 300,000 visas issued to foreign nationals, claiming it has done so at a faster pace than any previous administration.

A spokesman for the US Department of State said on social media on Tuesday that the revocations targeted foreign nationals in the United States on visas who had broken the law, committed fraud or posed threats to national security.

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“We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security,” Tommy Pigott, State Department spokesman, said in a post on the social media platform X.

The administration would continue taking action to secure US borders and protect national security, he added.

Al Jazeera has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The number of visa revocations exceeded 175,000 in August.

In January, the department said it had revoked more than 100,000 visas, a record at the time.

The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

Rights advocates and human rights experts have condemned the Trump administration’s social media screening efforts, which they say threaten free speech and are akin to surveillance and the singling out of immigrants.

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