Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians in Gaza

A couple and a 17-year-old are among those killed by Israeli air attacks and gunfire in the Gaza Strip.

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At least four Palestinians, including a couple and a 17-year-old, have been killed in Israeli air attacks and gunfire in separate incidents in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.

An Israeli air strike killed Akram Yassin and his wife Dina Abu Baker in an apartment in Gaza City, medics said on Tuesday.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, a 17-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Qizan an-Najjar neighbourhood. Another person was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Zeitoun suburb east of Gaza City.

The Israeli military also carried out artillery attacks in other areas south of Khan Younis, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

‘Distressing scenes’

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah in Gaza, said there has been a surge in Israeli attacks across Gaza overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday.

“We can see that the attacks have been pretty much concentrated on Gaza City, where a residential flat was targeted without any warning,” he said.

“We are seeing very distressing scenes, and footage coming from the site of the attack shows the scale of destruction that has been inflicted upon the whole residential area,” he added.

“We also saw a clear activation of Israeli drones and fighter jets through the early hours of this morning across the central areas of the territory.”

Palestinians inspected the aftermath of the strike on the apartment in Gaza City before gathering for the couple’s funeral.

“We’re supposed to be in a ceasefire period, but honestly, we are not seeing a ceasefire or anything. The war is still going on, assassinations are continuing, and the shelling has not stopped,” Mahmoud Yassin, whose brother was killed, told the Reuters news agency.

Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza has killed at least 74,480 people since October 2023, with another 175,539 wounded, according to the Gaza health authorities.

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Since the so-called “ceasefire” in October 2025, 1,522 Palestinians have been killed and 5,421 wounded in Israeli attacks, and 839 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

About 82 percent of structures in Gaza, roughly 200,000 buildings, have been damaged, with about two-thirds of them destroyed since the start of the war, according to the United Nations.