Beyond money: Why young Tunisians are considering emigration

For many young Tunisians, the question is no longer simply how to make a living, but where they can build a future.

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Tunis, Tunisia – For Maher Qassem, the phrase “beyond money” sums up why he is considering leaving his country.

After years of working in the media and trying to secure a stable life for his family, he is now thinking of starting over abroad. Buying a home and planning for a better future have given way to more immediate concerns: covering monthly expenses and meeting mounting financial commitments.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Qassem says almost his entire salary goes towards loan repayments, rent and his son’s education. At times, he adds, he has been unable to help his sick mother pay for medication and treatment.

Qassem is among many young Tunisians who see little meaningful change in their daily lives. Seven years into President Kais Saied’s rule, he worries about his son’s prospects and the quality of life the country can offer future generations.

Others, however, continue to trust the president.

Tunisians remain divided between those who believe the past several years have failed to deliver the change they hoped for and those who still believe reform is possible. These contrasting views unfold against a backdrop of persistent economic difficulties.

No change

Ghaith remembers the excitement surrounding the 2019 presidential election and the expectations raised by Saied’s victory. He was 19 at the time, had little interest in politics, and did not vote. But he recalls the hope that accompanied the president’s election.

Seven years later, Ghaith says, little has changed in his own life.

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The cost-of-living pressures that existed then remain, he tells Al Jazeera, while ordinary citizens continue to face recurring difficulties obtaining some essential goods and services.

He is also frustrated by the authorities’ communication with the public. Tunisians want clearer answers about government policies and the results they are expected to deliver, he says. They also want accountability and a clear vision for the future.

For Qassem, the reasons for leaving extend beyond economic hardship. He believes working as a journalist has become more difficult, too.

Not everyone has lost faith in the president.

Mohamed Amine, a taxi driver in his 30s, voted for Saied in the most recent presidential election and remains convinced that he can improve the country’s situation.

The president is “sincere in his intentions” and wants change, Amine tells Al Jazeera. He believes, however, that various obstacles have hindered Saied’s reform programme.

It is too early to judge the outcome, he says. The president should be given more time.

Unemployment and emigration

Unemployment, particularly among young people and university graduates, remains a major challenge in Tunisia.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, the unemployment rate stood at 14.9 percent in the second quarter of 2026, with approximately 622,000 people out of work.

The situation is more severe among younger Tunisians. Unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 reached 35.4 percent, while the rate among university graduates stood at 26.6 percent. Among female university graduates, it was 35.6 percent, compared with 14.2 percent among men.

The desire to leave is widespread. A study by Afrobarometer, an independent African research network that conducts public-opinion surveys across the continent, found that around two-thirds of young Tunisians had considered emigrating.

The proportion who said they thought about leaving “a lot” rose from 38 percent in 2018 to 51 percent in 2024. Among young people considering emigration, 59 percent cited better job opportunities as their main motivation.

The findings point to frustration among a section of Tunisia’s youth and growing concerns about the prospects for professional and social stability at home.

The loss of skilled workers

The desire to leave extends beyond young people seeking their first jobs. Tunisia is also losing qualified professionals trained in the country.

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Kamel Sahnoun, head of the Tunisian Order of Engineers, said at a press conference organised by the professional body that approximately 6,500 engineers left Tunisia in 2022 alone. The figure compares with an annual average of about 3,000 in 2013 and 2014, highlighting the scale of the departure of skilled workers.

The healthcare sector is also losing professionals.

Figures from the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation show that 1,839 healthcare and paramedical professionals were recruited to work abroad in 2023. Another 1,022 were recruited during the first nine months of 2024, followed by 1,244 in 2025.

The figures, alongside international demand for Tunisian expertise, reflect the search for better working and living conditions abroad.

Beyond the economy

Hamza, a 26-year-old software engineer working for a foreign company, earns what he describes as a good income. Yet he is seriously considering leaving Tunisia.

“It’s no longer just about money,” he tells Al Jazeera.

His decision is shaped by several factors, including his lifestyle, his dealings with the administration, uncertainty about the future and the country’s broader economic situation.

Ramadan Ben Omar, a researcher specialising in migration, says the reasons people leave Tunisia have become more complex.

The motivations are no longer purely economic, he tells Al Jazeera. They also include the search for greater freedom, opportunities to participate in public life and the chance to build a better future.

Increasingly, he says, young people see emigration as a life project in its own right, rather than simply a way to improve their income.

Ben Omar also points to border areas such as Ben Guerdane, where accumulated economic and social pressures have prompted more young people to consider leaving through regular or irregular migration routes.

The question of the future

Maher has packed his bags for a new beginning in France. Hamza is weighing the decision despite his professional success. Ghaith is disappointed after years of waiting, while Mohamed Amine continues to believe in the possibility of reform.

Their contrasting experiences reflect a country grappling with economic difficulties and political uncertainty. For some, the prospect of a better life lies abroad; for others, hope for change at home remains.

The question facing Tunisia is whether it can offer its young people enough reason to stay.