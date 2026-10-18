Egypt to provide ‘necessary’ support to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Presidency says Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with support to defend its security and protect its resources.

Egypt says it is ready to provide “all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its safety and stability”, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue to launch attacks on the kingdom.

The National Defence Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, said on Sunday that Egypt “stands fully with” Saudi Arabia to defend its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites.

The president’s office added that Cairo would also intensify diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), have in recent days attacked Riyadh’s international airport and the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting in Yemen with the Saudi-backed forces of the internationally ‌recognised government following the collapse of a truce.

Sisi said in a speech on Saturday that Egypt would ⁠act in accordance with guidance from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited ⁠Sisi last month after fighting in Yemen ⁠reignited.

More to come…