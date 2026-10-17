At least 17 killed in stampede at religious gathering in India

Incident took place at festival in north Kolkata in India’s West Bengal state amid big crowds and rainfall, police said.

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A “stampede” during a Hindu religious festival in eastern India has killed at least 17 people and injured 25, officials said.

A seven-year-old girl was among the fatalities in Saturday’s disaster in north Kolkata in West Bengal, the state’s Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters.

“Six bodies have so far been identified,” Adhikari said.

Police said the injured were taken to hospital from a Durga Puja pandal, a temporary pavilion housing idols of the goddess Durga at a festival which attracts thousands of ⁠⁠⁠⁠devotees.

A police statement said the stampede happened in the evening due to “heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall”.

A senior police official at the scene told the AFP news agency that an announcement caused “commotion” after it started raining and the “crowd waiting outside the pandal [pavilion] was pushing, pulling and rushing forward and fell on the ground, leading to the stampede.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “saddening.”

“Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” Modi wrote on X.

⁠Modi’s office announced a ⁠compensation payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,106) for the next of kin of those who died and ‌50,000 rupees ($527) each for the injured.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said the “administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.”

Deadly crowd incidents happen frequently at Indian mass events, such as religious festivals, often due to poor management and safety lapses.

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Last year, a stampede at India’s Kumbh Mela religious fair killed 30 people and injured several others. In Bengaluru, 11 fans were crushed to death during celebrations for the local cricket team’s first Indian Premier League title.

In southern Tamil Nadu state, 36 people were killed in a stampede at a campaign rally for a popular actor-turned-politician

In 2024, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.