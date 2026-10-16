Pope Leo to make public appearance Sunday, first since cancer surgery

After undergoing lung surgery this week, pope can now ‘carry out normal daily activities ​with full independence’, say doctors.

Pope Leo XIV is making steady progress at the hospital after undergoing lung surgery earlier this week, according to his doctors, as the Vatican says he plans to appear before the public on Sunday.

The 71-year-old Catholic leader, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, underwent an operation to remove part of his right lung on Tuesday.

He is now able to “carry out normal daily activities with full independence”, his doctors said in a medical update on Friday.

A blood test and chest X-ray earlier in the day confirmed his “steady improvement”, added the medical bulletin.

The update came as the Vatican shared the first images of Leo since his surgery, showing him celebrating mass and standing unaided in the Rome hospital where he is recovering.

The Vatican said Leo will deliver a traditional noontime prayer on Sunday, marking his first public appearance since the operation.

Preparations are also going ahead for his planned trip to South America in November, The Holy See added.

Leo’s cancer diagnosis for a pope known to be energetic and who was elected only in May 2025 caused shock and raised questions about the future shape of his papacy.

The Vatican did ⁠not say on Friday when the pontiff might be discharged from hospital, but previously indicated his recovery would take about a week.

The pope’s doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.

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Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, seen as a close ally of ‌Leo, said he had been shocked by news of the cancer diagnosis.

He told Catholic magazine America he thought Leo had “downplayed” his health issue on Sunday, when the pope announced he needed surgery for a small, well-contained growth on his lung.

“When I heard they took ‌out ‌part of the lobe of the lung and that it was malignant, that was more shocking and more concerning,” said Cupich. “I think people are very concerned and even worried about this but hoping for the best.”

Leo is due to ⁠visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated that the trip might have to be delayed, ‌but in a sign that preparations were carrying on as normal, the Vatican released a list of journalists admitted to ‌cover ‌the visit.

Work on the trip is “going forward”, said a Vatican spokesman.

Leo also continued to work from the hospital on Friday, including speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, the pope pushed for a ceasefire to allow aid and food into the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky, the Vatican said.