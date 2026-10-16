Italy probes Israel’s Katz over abuse, sexual assault of flotilla activists

Rome prosecutors also name 12 senior military, police and prison officials over alleged abuse of detained activists.

Italian prosecutors have placed Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and 12 senior military, police and prison officials under investigation over the treatment of activists detained on Gaza-bound solidarity boats, widening a probe that had centred on far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Rome prosecutors’ office said on Friday that the case concerns suspected torture, kidnapping, personal injury, robbery and damage when Israeli forces intercepted small fleets of activist boats heading towards Gaza in 2025 and 2026.

It opened the investigation after complaints from 50 Italian citizens who were detained following two Global Sumud Flotilla missions last year and this year.

Those named as suspects include Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir.

Prosecutors said activists detained after the first mission in 2025 reported beatings, injuries, death threats, insults and accusations of terrorism. Those on the second mission in 2026 reported harsher treatment, including beatings in the dark and the use of tasers and rubber bullets, the statement said.

The activists reported at least 15 cases of sexual assault, including rape.

Luca Poggi, an Italian economist who was detained, told Reuters news agency in May: “We were stripped, thrown to the ground, kicked.”

Ben-Gvir dismissed news of the investigation in June, saying he would “continue to stand proudly alongside” Israeli soldiers.

Flotilla organisers say they aim to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid.

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What prompted the case

The first Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona in September 2025 with 42 boats and 462 activists. Israeli forces intercepted it in international waters in early October that year, with hundreds detained and later deported.

The second mission left Barcelona in April 2026. Israeli forces began intercepting its vessels near the southern Greek island of Crete on April 30, and by May 19 had detained about 430 people on some 50 ships in international waters, with the final interceptions taking place off Cyprus.

Ben-Gvir later posted a video showing him taunting activists who were cable-tied and kneeling at a makeshift prison at the port of Ashdod while Israel’s national anthem played.

Prosecutors said they sent Israel a request for judicial assistance in June, seeking information to reconstruct events and establish individual responsibility, but did not say whether Israel had responded.

They also held talks at Eurojust, the EU’s judicial cooperation agency, as other similar investigations are under way in other European countries.

Under Italian law, crimes committed abroad against Italian citizens can be prosecuted in Rome.

If the investigation finds the charges warranted, prosecutors could formally request a trial.