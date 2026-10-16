Indian police launch New Delhi clampdown for Cockroach Party rally

Cockroach Janta Party standoff with government extended as youth-led movement calls protest over jailing of activists.

Authorities have tightened security in New Delhi after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a new protest over the jailing of two of its activists.

Thousands of additional police officers were deployed in the Indian capital on Friday as the Indian government appeared to prepare for further confrontations. The youth-led CJP movement has held a series of protests in recent weeks to demand India’s election chief resign. Its demonstrations have been met with a tough crackdown.

CJP supporters have been called to gather in New Delhi’s Central Park at 5pm (11:30am GMT). The rally was called after two of the movement’s leaders were jailed for five days this week for allegedly trespassing at a protest site.

Authorities have closed the park, citing “administrative reasons”, and set up metal barricades at key intersections.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke suggested police may try to arrest him before the protest but declared he and his supporters are “not afraid” and are “ready” to go to jail.

In a social media post, Dipke accused the government of hypocrisy and denounced police crackdowns against the movement.

Members of the government may never have come to power had they experienced similar protest restrictions, he asserted.

“The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition,” Dipke said.

“Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are.”

The rally is just the latest facing a crackdown by the authorities.

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The CJP has held almost daily demonstrations this month demanding electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The commissioner oversaw the removal of more than 130 million names from the electoral roll and is accused by the CJP of voter fraud. Election authorities said the changes were made to remove duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries.

The CJP was founded in May amid anger over the leaking of exam papers and the poor prospects facing India’s youth.

The movement swiftly became a conduit for India’s Gen Z, many of whom feel disenfranchised during an unemployment crisis under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing government. The movement has since forced the resignation of the education minister.

With the political opposition quick to support the protests, Modi has come under intense pressure with some analysts saying he is now facing the worst crisis since he came to office in 2014.