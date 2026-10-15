Syrian authorities arrest main suspect in 2013 Baniyas mass killings

Syrian officials apprehended Ali Kayali, also known as Mihrac Ural, as he tried to cross the border, SANA reported.

Syrian authorities have arrested a suspect accused of involvement in the mass killing of civilians in the coastal city of Baniyas in 2013, according to state media.

Intelligence officials apprehended Ali Kayali, also known as Mihrac Ural, as he tried to cross the border, state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

Kayali has long been suspected of playing a leading role in the killing of civilians in Baniyas and the nearby village of Bayda in western Syria.

At the time, he led an armed group loyal to then-president Bashar al-Assad.