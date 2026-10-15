Pope Leo resumes work in hospital while recovering from surgery

Roman Catholic leader met top Vatican aide, as doctors say recovery proceeding after lung surgery to remove cancerous growth.

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Pope Leo XIV has resumed work from hospital as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church recovers from surgery to remove a cancerous nodule.

Leo met Vatican chief of staff Archbishop Paolo Rudelli at Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is being treated, the Vatican said on Thursday. The top aide handles much of the day-to-day administrative work of the Holy See.

An update from Leo’s personal physician, Dr Luigi Carbone and Dr Stefano Margaritora, the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli hospital, said the pope’s post-operative tests remained within normal levels and his physiotherapy session on Thursday involved full mobility exercises.

Leo was going about his daily activities independently, doctors said.

“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” they reported. “Overall, his post-operative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

For a second day, the pope celebrated Mass with other priests in a special chapel set up near his room on the 10th floor of the hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The 71-year-old had part of his right lung removed after a lengthy operation on Tuesday following doctors identifying a suspected cancerous nodule.

The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

Doctors are still awaiting the results of tests to understand the precise molecular makeup of the cancer, whether it has spread beyond the lobe and whether any further treatment is necessary.

Pope Leo attracted a following of almost one million people at a Mass in Paris during a four-day visit to France last month before announcing he was to undergo surgery.

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It is unclear whether he will make his planned trip to South American countries next month.

Asked if any changes to Leo’s planned trip from November 6-17 were expected, spokesman Bruni pointed to Leo’s words on Sunday when he announced the discovery of the nodule and impending surgery.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” Leo said on Sunday in Spanish, in a greeting delivered to a Peruvian group. The trip is also scheduled to include Uruguay and Argentina.

Leo is expected to remain in hospital until at least next Tuesday.