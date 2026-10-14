Trump also praises the security advantages from last month’s deal with Denmark and Greenland.

Share Trump says oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland on social media

United States President Donald Trump has said that “massive” exploration for oil, gas and minerals is set to begin in Greenland.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said that the Arctic island, a self-governing Danish territory, holds some of the world’s largest reserves of “easily” extractable oil.

“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost … anywhere in the World,” he wrote, quoting experts.

He did not give details of potential US involvement.

Last month, Trump reached a security deal with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland that expands the role of the US military on the island.

The agreement paves the way for two new military bases and Trump’s planned “Golden Dome” missile defence system, while ‌‌reaffirming ‌‌Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

The deal was aimed at ending an almost two-year-long crisis over Trump’s refusal to rule out the US seizing Greenland by force.

In his social media post on Wednesday, Trump also praised the security advantages that both the US and Europe have gained from last month’s pact as “second to none”.

He said that any aerial attack against the US could not be conducted without passing Greenland, arguing that Washington would be able to neutralise any threat as a result.

“Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our defence will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived,” Trump said.

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“It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the world!”

There was no immediate comment on the US president’s post from the leaders of Greenland or Denmark.