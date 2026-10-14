Tensions with teachers, pupils and Turkiye: Inside Azerbaijan’s hijab row

Teachers fear losing their livelihoods and students risk being excluded as Baku’s close ally appears critical.

For Gulshan Aliyeva, a teacher, the debate over the hijab in Azerbaijan’s public schools has become a personal struggle that threatens her career and her daughter’s education.

This week, the English teacher with 23 years of experience, went to school wearing her headscarf but was denied entry. Her daughter was also prevented from entering the high school in Baku, she told Al Jazeera.

“I want to fulfil my responsibilities, educate students and continue my career without my religious beliefs becoming an obstacle to my employment,” she said.

Aliyeva argued that Azerbaijan’s Labour Code, specifically Article 16, prohibits discrimination in employment in the country.

Last month, new rules stopped short of explicitly singling out the hijab but banned pupils from wearing clothes that violate the principle of secularism in education.

Protests have erupted over the issue in a country where more than 90 percent are Muslim.

Aliyeva is among several teachers and students who have been denied entry; the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that 37 people had been detained for disrupting public order while breaking the new rules.

“Our constitutional rights to work and receive an education without obstruction must be upheld,” said Aliyeva, who intends to continue reporting to work. She said she will take her case to the relevant authorities if necessary.

The Baku City Education Department has announced that schools will be monitored to assess compliance.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), told local media on Tuesday that the hijab is “an important religious obligation”.

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While people “cannot oppose the decisions of the state” they can express their “views as citizens”, he added, but criticised protesters for disturbing schools.

He also said the issue was being used for political purposes, while urging critics to address relevant ministers.

Not everyone believes the restrictions represent an infringement of individual rights.

Baku resident Timur Rzayev believes the controversy has been politicised. In his view, the government’s uniform policy should be adhered to “rather than debated”.

“There is a government decision on the implementation of uniform dress codes,” he said.

Rzayev opposes girls under the age of 18 wearing the hijab, saying such a decision often reflects parental preferences rather than the wishes of the children themselves.

His position reflects a wider concern among some Azerbaijanis that religious practices should not mix with public education.

“We are a secular state that respects the rights of religious people,” he said.

During the Soviet era, the state restricted religious practices and did not allow people to freely observe their religious traditions. After independence, these restrictions were eased, allowing people greater freedom to practise their faith.

Natiq Jafarli, head of the opposition REAL Party, said that the question of students wearing the hijab warrants further discussion.

“The issue concerning female students needs to be discussed. Public schools should establish certain compromise arrangements for primary school pupils,” he said.

“Teachers are adults, and imposing restrictions on how they dress is the wrong approach,” he added.

Tensions with Turkiye

The controversy has also affected Azerbaijan’s closest relationship on the international stage.

Oktay Saral, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Azerbaijan’s move was “unacceptable”.

“Leaving a student who covers her head for reasons of faith at the school gate – how can this fit into any conscience, any sense of justice?” he posted on X.

The governing Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) hit back on Tuesday, saying Saral’s “irresponsible” comments risked harming ties between the close allies.

Zahid Oruj, chairman of the human rights committee of the National Assembly, Azerbaijan’s parliament, said the measure was not an act of religious discrimination or an attack on free expression.

“There is no ban on wearing headscarves outside school, and the primary objective is to maintain uniform rules within the educational environment,” he told Al Jazeera.

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He added that many Azerbaijanis do not wear the hijab but still regard the Quran as a holy book and believe in God, suggesting that disagreement about school dress requirements should not be equated with hostility towards religion.

The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan has likewise criticised what it describes as the politicisation of the debate.

Azerbaijan’s secularism is enshrined in its constitution. Article 7 defines the country as a secular state. Article 18 establishes the separation of religion and state and provides for the secular character of the state education system. However, Article 48 guarantees freedom of conscience.

These provisions place secular education and religious freedom within the same constitutional framework, raising questions about how the state should reconcile them when regulating clothing in public schools.

Azer Rashidoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan-based Tolerance Public Association for Social Research, believes the new rules are not in line with the Constitution and said people affected should challenge the measures.

“Those whose rights have been violated should collectively seek legal redress through the courts and pursue their cause through peaceful and lawful means,” he said.