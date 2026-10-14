Spanish NGO halts Mediterranean rescue operations, citing fuel prices

SMH says it can no longer afford search-and-rescue work in one of the world’ss most dangerous migration routes.

A Spanish charity has postponed its next migrant rescue mission in the Central Mediterranean until next year due to rising fuel costs, underscoring the humanitarian impact of rising energy prices.

Salvamento Maritimo Humanitario (Humanitarian Maritime Rescue, or SMH) said on Wednesday that the doubling of fuel prices forced it to shift its activities to waters around Valencia, southeastern Spain.

The group, which operates a fishing vessel converted into a rescue ship, also launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover the extra costs.

The Central Mediterranean crossing from North Africa to Italy is one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

Many of those attempt the crossing on overcrowded, unsuitable boats from Libya’s coast, which has been a main transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

A report released by the International Office for Migration said migrant sea crossings have dropped sharply since January this year.

The agency said about 60,000 migrants and refugees reached Europe by boat so far in 2026, down 39 percent from roughly 98,000 over the same period last year.

Despite the drop, at least 2,292 died or went missing attempting the crossing this year.

Spanish NGO Open Arms has said it scaled back its Central Mediterranean missions in recent years, also due to rising fuel costs as well as Italy’s policy of assigning rescue vessels ports in Northern Italy.

NGO ships from Spain typically sail for two to three days to reach their operating area, increasing costs and reducing time available for search-and-rescue work.

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The Italian prime minister’s right-wing, anti-immigration government says humanitarian rescue attempts encourage migrants to make the crossing.