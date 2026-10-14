Pope Leo recovering well after cancer surgery, Vatican says

The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering in Rome’s Gemelli hospital after surgery to remove a cancerous growth on his lung.

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Pope Leo XIV is out of bed, walking, eating and has undergone respiratory physiotherapy, according to a doctor’s note published by the Vatican a day after his lung cancer surgery.

A blood test and chest X-ray revealed “normal post-operative” progress, doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora said, adding that values were “within the expected range for the type of procedure performed”.

“The Holy Father underwent respiratory physiotherapy and has begun walking in his room”, they said, adding that “he resumed his regular diet and had breakfast and lunch.”

“Recovery is proceeding as planned,” the doctors said.

Part of lung removed

The 71-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with cancer after an operation to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, according to a medical bulletin published by the Vatican on Tuesday.

Tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Vatican added, noting the diagnosis had been suspected by preoperative tests. It did not provide details on the recovery outlook or course of treatment.

The Vatican said the procedure lasted 90 minutes and that the surgery “was successful, and there were no complications”.

A medical statement shared by The Holy See’s press office, following the surgery, noted the “radical” removal of the lobe as an indication that doctors removed all suspect tissue in the hope of eliminating any lingering traces of the cancer.

After the procedure, Pope Leo returned to his room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he is expected to recover for a week, with all his audiences through October 20 cancelled.

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The Vatican said doctors are not currently discussing chemotherapy or other therapies pending the results of other tests.