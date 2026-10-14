Israeli attacks kill one in Gaza, wound journalists in occupied West Bank

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza is under Israeli control a year into a ceasefire, and Netanyahu vows control of the West Bank.

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An Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Gaza City has killed one person and wounded several others, emergency services told Al Jazeera, as Israeli attacks continue a year into the ceasefire.

The strike hit the Tuffah neighbourhood, in the city’s northeast, on Tuesday.

In az-Zawayda, central Gaza, a four-year-old boy, Osama Ahmed Abed, died of wounds from an Israeli attack three weeks ago, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

His death brought the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to more than 74,382.

Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said it was deeply concerned about repeated forced displacement near the “Yellow Line”, the boundary to which Israeli troops withdrew under the October 2025 ceasefire.

It said “massive explosions” and “indiscriminate gunfire” by Israeli forces had damaged hundreds of displaced people’s tents and weakened homes hit earlier.

It appealed for urgent intervention to “halt this war against the civilian population”.

A shrinking Gaza

Al Jazeera’s maps show nearly two-thirds of Gaza is now under Israeli military control or subject to access restrictions. The “Yellow Line”, set under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war, was meant to mark where Israeli forces first pulled back, with further withdrawals to follow.

Israeli forces have instead seized more territory.

The US-backed Board of Peace marked the ceasefire’s anniversary with a post saying Trump’s leadership “ended a war that had no end in sight”.

At least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce began, and no Palestinian technocratic administration is in place.

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More than 80 percent of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

Raids in the occupied West Bank

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli attacks in Ramallah and el-Bireh wounded a child with live ammunition and left several Palestinians suffocating from tear gas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Palestine TV correspondent Khaled Mattawa was wounded in the hand by a sound bomb, and Sky News Arabia correspondent Firas Lutfi in the leg by shrapnel, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also raided the offices of several Palestinian non-governmental organisations and the courtyard of the Palestine Medical Complex.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah, said the attacks were “yet another step to undermine the Palestinian Authority”.

Human rights lawyer Muhammad Dahleh said Israel uses laws and military orders to shut down Palestinian rights groups, naming them “terrorist organisations based on privileged evidence” that is withheld from the groups and their lawyers.

Several were outlawed in 2021, and legal objections were rejected by Israeli military authorities, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video on X that Israel was “preparing for a scenario in which Palestinian Authority forces turn their guns against Israel in the West Bank”.

“There will be no Arab army west of the Jordan River. There will be the [Israeli military],” he said, adding that Israel would extend its control across the territory.