News|Arts and Culture

Israel returns 22 stolen ancient artefacts to Greece

The cultural exchange comes amid strengthening ties between the two countries.

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epa13300223 Returned ancient Greek antiquities are displayed inside the Altar Hall at the National Archaeological Museum following an official handing-over ceremony in Athens, Greece, 13 October 2026. Attended by Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni and Israeli Ambassador to Greece Pninat Yanay, the event marked the formal return of artifacts seized by Israeli authorities during an investigation into illicit antiquities trafficking. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES
Ancient Greek artifacts returned by Israel are displayed at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens [Alexandros Beltes/EPA]
By AP
Published On 14 Oct 2026

Israel has returned 22 ancient artefacts stolen from Greece, a cultural exchange that comes as the two countries strengthen ties.

Greek and Israeli officials did not provide details on Tuesday on how the artefacts were discovered in Israel or the circumstances surrounding their illegal removal from Greece.

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The Israel Antiquities Authority’s Theft Prevention Unit had located the items, Pninat Yanay, Israel’s ambassador to Greece, said.

Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni accepted the objects from the Israeli Antiquities Authority at a ceremony held at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens.

“It is the first time that Israel has returned antiquities to Greece, marking the starting point of closer cooperation between the two countries for the protection of cultural heritage,” Mendoni said.

“Every return of a cultural object to its place of origin has a broader symbolic and moral dimension.”

The collection includes 15 Attic vases, six Corinthian vases, and a bronze female statuette.

The objects are dated between 700 BC and 320 BC.

Yanay said the return of the antiquities created “the conditions for further strengthening cooperation between Greece and Israel”.

Greece-Israel relations

Greece and Israel have strengthened energy and defence ties in recent years.

In August, Israel signed a $3.5bn defence deal to build a multi-layered air defence system in Greece, called the Achilles Shield. It is the largest defence deal between the two countries, and one of the most significant export agreements in Israel’s recent history.

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