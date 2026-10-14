Iraq PM tells Saudi Crown Prince Iraqi territory won’t be used for attacks

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline was struck by drones last month in an attack that originated in Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) that he will not allow Iraqi territory to be used to launch attacks against Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) has reported.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for his first visit to the kingdom since taking office in May.

He also said he would not allow attacks against other regional countries to be launched from Iraq.

“Iraq’s firm position is not to allow its territory to be used as a launching pad for any attacks or actions that affect the security of the Kingdom and the countries of the region, and to be keen on adhering to the principles of good neighborliness and respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and brotherly and friendly countries,” Al-Zaidi’s office said in a statement, cited by INA.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline was struck by drones last month during the Houthis’ lightning offensive in Yemen. The attack forced Riyadh to temporarily shut down the export route, which Saudi Arabia has used as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline, which has a maximum capacity of seven million barrels per day, has since resumed operations.

Saudi Arabia said the drone attack originated in Iraq. Baghdad conducted its own investigation and concluded that the strikes were launched from Iraqi territory.