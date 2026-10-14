At least 16 additional protesters have been arrested after clashing with riot police.

Share Fire erupts at Albania’s Education Ministry as protests enter third day on social media

Protesters started a blaze at Albania’s Education Ministry overnight after a second day of student protests in the country’s capital Tirana that continue unabated.

Demonstrators broke in overnight on Tuesday and lit a fire inside of the building, according to police, adding that the violence resulted in 16 arrests.

Protesters continued to rally on Wednesday. Hundreds of students gathered and slung rocks at the ministry, as they demanded better university conditions and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In an attempt to break up the crowds, riot police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Demonstrators also ripped out nearby fencing and used it to block the street.

Hundreds of people rallied on Tuesday in front of the Education Ministry, after fierce protests broke out in Tirana on Monday.

“Protesting is a legitimate right, but it cannot be used as an excuse for violence, city destruction or ugly fighting in the middle of the road,” Deputy Prime Minister Albana Kociu said on Facebook.

“I call on students and every honest citizen who believes in the right to protest: Distance yourself from violence and vandalism!”

‘Flamingo Revolution’

Besar Likmeta, editor at the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in Albania, told Al Jazeera that “this protest came on the back of four months of daily rallies on the main streets of the capital”, known as the “Flamingo Revolution“.

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The movement started in protest of a resort project in a protected area of southern Albania linked to the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner.

The project fuelled anger over alleged corruption and a lack of transparency, with protesters demanding Rama’s resignation.

“But then they, they spread into wider demands about better, better opportunities and anti-corruption, lack of opportunities for youth, and particularly a sign of growing disenfranchisement among this younger generation of Albanians,” Likmeta added.

Students told local media that the protests were against university conditions, tuition fees and a lack of support for young people.