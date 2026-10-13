Kimberly Guilfoyle has faced mounting allegations, including offering access to Trump officials in exchange for money.

Share US ambassador to Greece resigns amid misconduct allegations on social media

United States President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to Greece, Kimberley Guilfoyle, has resigned following a series of allegations of misconduct, including claims that she offered a political donor access to senior administration officials in exchange for money.

“We have asked ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” White House press secretary Katie Zacharia told reporters earlier on Tuesday. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The announcement comes after weeks of damaging reports about Guilfoyle’s conduct.

Shortly after Zacharia’s comments, Guilfoyle posted on social media that she was resigning.

“While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” she wrote.

She also denied the allegations against her.

“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Guilfoyle asked a Trump donor to cover a $100,000 credit card bill shortly before her congressional confirmation hearing, promising him access to administration officials in return.

The newspaper also reported that she told guests at a reception that she could use US influence to undermine the Greek government, promoted the interests of a Greek construction and energy company, and allowed one of its lobbyists to attend private diplomatic meetings.

Guilfoyle’s lawyers have said the money she sought was payment for previous speaking engagements and public appearances that she had not received.

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Trump had signalled on Monday that he was considering removing her from the post.

“Well, we’re looking at it,” he told reporters. “We’re not happy.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially defended Guilfoyle, calling her a “strong ambassador,” but later declined to comment on the allegations and criticised reporters for asking about them.

Guilfoyle is a former Fox News host and California prosecutor. She is the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom and was previously engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.