More than 100 foreign trekkers stranded by floods in Nepal’s Gorkha region

Rescue operation underway after flash floods swept away home, bridges and parts of the Manaslu trekking trail.

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More than 100 foreign trekkers have been stranded in central Nepal, according to a local official, a day after flash floods in the Gorkha district washed away bridges, hiking trails and hundreds of homes.

Bhuwan Raj Ojha, an official of the Manaslu Conservation Area Project, told the Reuters news agency on Monday that the trekkers were stranded in different areas of the popular Manaslu trekking trail because part of the route had been swept away.

“Those hikers who want to return because of the flood need to be rescued. Those who ⁠want to continue their trekking can do so from locations that are safe,” he told Reuters from Gorkha.

“There are ⁠restaurants and tea houses along the route. They are ⁠safe”.

The flash floods hit on Sunday, when a predawn landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River in the Gorkha district, about 100km (62 miles) west of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

Authorities ⁠rescued 321 people, including 12 foreigners, on Monday, and the army said the rescue operation would continue on Tuesday, even as the water level in the river receded.

The river is a tributary of the Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a ‌glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.

There were no reports of deaths in the latest flood, but five villagers were out of contact after black muddy sludge and debris washed away more than 200 homes and damaged infrastructure, including three hydroelectric plants, national disaster authorities said.

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Md Shahadat Hossain, a Bangladeshi trekker stranded in Jagat village, told the Anadolu news agency that nine Bangladeshis were waiting for a possible evacuation by helicopter.

“We have been stranded in Jagat since yesterday. A flash flood came down from above the village and flowed through its lower part,” he said.

“We are safe, but there has been no electricity since yesterday, communication with the outside world has been disrupted, and food supplies are gradually running short,” he added.

Gorkha district authorities have asked villagers living along the riverbanks downstream to evacuate.

National disaster authorities had also alerted people living along the river in the Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi districts about the flood.