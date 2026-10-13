Israeli forces raid Palestinian NGOs and hospital in occupied West Bank

Snipers have been deployed outside entrances to the Palestine Medical Complex, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces have raided the offices of several Palestinian NGOs and the courtyard of the Palestine Medical Complex in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces searched the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association in the city of Ramallah on Tuesday.

Israeli snipers were also deployed around the entrances to the Palestine Medical Complex in the city, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The hospital is the largest government medical facility in the occupied West Bank.

Reporting from Ramallah, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said Israeli forces were confiscating equipment belonging to Addameer, an NGO that focuses on prisoner rights.

“Israeli forces have been raiding one of the compounds that belongs to Addameer. The NGO has been closed before by the Israeli forces. It has been deemed by the Israeli army and establishment as a terrorist organisation,” Ibrahim said.