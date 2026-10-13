News|Regulation

EU watchdog urges smart glasses to clearly signal when recording

Advisory comes amid growing concern about the devices being used to secretly record girls and women.

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BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: RayNeo X2 augmented reality glasses are seen on display at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) international trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances during the show's 100th anniversary, on September 06, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The event, which rebranded its acronym name for the occasion to stand for "Innovation für Alle" or "Innovation for All" for the anniversary, its 63rd edition, takes place from September 6-10, 2024. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Bystanders should be able to 'clearly understand' when someone is filming or photographing them, says EU watchdog [File: Adam Berry/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AFP
Published On 13 Oct 2026

The European Union’s data watchdog has called for smart glasses to clearly show when they are recording, saying bystanders have the right to know when they are being photographed or filmed.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) issued the non-binding recommendation on Tuesday, amid mounting concern about the devices being used to secretly record girls and women.

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It said the use of smart glasses – which can resemble ordinary glasses but also take photos and videos, make phone calls and translate text when connected to the internet – raises “serious privacy concerns”.

EDPB chair Anu Talus said the glasses should have clear signals when they are recording, such as “bright LED lights, audio signals or voice activation cues, privacy-friendly smartphone notifications, or unique designs”.

“These warnings need to be reliable, hard to ignore, and always up to date,” said Talus. “Even in public spaces, bystanders should clearly understand that someone is filming or photographing them.”

The devices carry greater risks in “sensitive” spaces like schools and hospitals, as well as public spots like beaches, and raised concerns about children who are “more vulnerable to covert or intrusive processing of their personal data”, the EDPB warned.

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: A visitor tries out RayNeo X2 augmented reality glasses at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) international trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances during the show's 100th anniversary, on September 06, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The event, which rebranded its acronym name for the occasion to stand for "Innovation für Alle" or "Innovation for All" for the anniversary, its 63rd edition, takes place from September 6-10, 2024. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
A visitor tries out augmented reality glasses at an electronics trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 6, 2024 [File: Adam Berry/Getty Images]

The advisory comes amid campaigns in several European countries to ban or restrict smart glasses over privacy concerns.

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Norway’s government said last week it was also worried about privacy invasions and wants a temporary ban on the use of smart glasses in certain public places. The capital Oslo already opted to ban glasses equipped with cameras in schools.

France’s e-Enfance association, which operates the national hotline for victims of online abuse, has also sounded the alarm about videos recorded with camera-equipped glasses and shared online.

Last month, French prosecutors said they had opened a criminal probe ⁠following sexual harassment complaints related to a social media trend of using smart glasses to film women on the street, without their consent, and posting the videos online.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, a “Stop Smart Glasses” campaign has launched a petition and call for supporters to contact stores to stop their sale. It reached more than 10,000 signatures, which means the UK government must respond.

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