African Union holds Kigali talks as fighting continues in eastern DRC

Kigali, Rwanda – The African Union (AU) has held consultations in Kigali, Rwanda, as part of efforts to advance the peace process in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where fighting continues despite diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict.

The consultations, held on October 6, focused on implementing the Washington Peace Agreement, security arrangements, the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of fighters, refugee protection and regional economic cooperation, the AU said in a statement.

The delegation comprised former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Zewde is the deputy chairperson of the AU Panel of Facilitators for the eastern DRC peace process.

From Goma to Kigali

The Kigali consultations followed meetings in Goma, eastern DRC, on October 5. According to the AU, the delegation met representatives of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+) and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

Following the Goma meetings, the AU panel called for respect for ceasefire commitments, cooperation with verification mechanisms and restraint from actions that could undermine the peace process. It also stressed the need to protect civilians, ensure safe humanitarian access and prevent sexual and gender-based violence.

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In Kigali, the facilitators held separate consultations with Rwandan officials and representatives of regional institutions. The AU said the discussions covered security commitments, the protection of refugees and returnees, and regional economic cooperation, including mineral traceability, cross-border trade, energy and infrastructure.

The facilitators said they would continue their engagements in Kinshasa as part of efforts to support dialogue and advance the peace process.

Two agreements, separate negotiations

The consultations come amid parallel diplomatic efforts to address the conflict. The Washington Peace Agreement, signed by the DRC and Rwanda on June 27, 2025, includes security commitments intended to address concerns over armed groups and the presence of forces in eastern DRC.

Implementation remains a central issue. At a meeting of the agreement’s Joint Oversight Committee in June 2026, the parties expressed concern over escalating fighting and called for the agreement to be fully implemented, including commitments concerning the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the disengagement of forces.

The Washington agreement is separate from the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement, signed on November 15, 2025, by representatives of the Congolese government and AFC/M23 under Qatar’s mediation.

The Doha framework provides a basis for negotiations between the two sides on outstanding issues, including security arrangements and ceasefire monitoring. Subsequent discussions have focused on implementing existing commitments and negotiating remaining protocols.

The two processes address different aspects of the conflict: the Washington agreement deals with relations and security commitments between the DRC and Rwanda, while the Doha process addresses negotiations between the Congolese government and AFC/M23.

Kinshasa and Kigali remain at odds

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting AFC/M23, an allegation Kigali denies. Rwanda, in turn, accuses the Congolese government of supporting and arming the FDLR, which it considers a threat to its national security.

The Washington agreement includes commitments by the DRC to address the FDLR and by Rwanda concerning the disengagement of its forces and the lifting of defensive measures. The parties have continued to discuss how those commitments will be implemented and verified.

The continued diplomatic engagement reflects the challenges facing efforts to resolve the conflict, with security commitments and negotiations involving different parties proceeding on separate tracks.

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The AU’s consultations in Goma and Kigali form part of its wider mediation efforts. Whether those efforts contribute to improved security will depend on the implementation of commitments by the parties and continued engagement in the respective peace processes.