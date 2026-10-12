South Africa deputy police chief resigns amid sex offence charges

Shadrack Sibiya, who is in prison after his arrest last month, denies corruption, rape and child grooming allegations.

The deputy head of South Africa’s police has resigned amid allegations of corruption and rape, which he denies.

Shadrack Sibiya was set to face a disciplinary hearing on Monday, but his lawyers tendered his resignation at the start of proceedings.

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In a post on social media platform X, a spokesperson said that Sibiya’s departure was regarded as a “dishonourable discharge” due to the ongoing disciplinary case against him.

He had been suspended since September last year.

Sibiya is currently in prison after he was arrested for the alleged rape and grooming of a minor last month. His application to be released on bail has been postponed to October 13.

The former deputy police chief has been the subject of a judicial commission of inquiry investigating allegations of corruption within the South African police and alleged ties to organised crime.

At the commission, Sibiya has been accused of receiving large sums of cash and gifts from alleged criminals, which he denied during his testimony.