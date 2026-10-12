China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties

Chinese foreign ministry cites national sovereignty and Taiwan separatist activities as reasons behind the measures.

China has sanctioned Paraguay’s communications minister and Belize’s foreign minister over ties to Taiwan.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Monday, citing the safeguarding of China’s national sovereignty and opposition to Taiwan separatist activities as the reasons behind the measures, which went into effect the same day.

The measures against Paraguay’s Communications Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize’s Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca include the freezing of their assets in China and the denial of entry visas to Hong Kong and Macau.

The sanctions also prohibit Chinese organisations and individuals from engaging in transactions, cooperation or other activities with the ministers.

The Foreign Ministry said that “certain anti-China politicians” who are “driven by self-interest” have pushed their nations to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Beijing said the ministers had “taken a series of egregious actions and statements”, which are “damaging China’s core interests”.

Paraguay and Belize are two of 12 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as its territory, a view the island’s government strongly rejects.

The measures come two days after Taiwan’s National Day celebration.

In a National Day speech outside the Presidential Office on Saturday, Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te said the island “cherishes peace” and will “not give up our freedom”.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office condemned Lai’s speech, saying it “disregards facts, ⁠distorts the truth, misleads the public, and reveals ulterior motives”.

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In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to achieve the “reunification” of China and Taiwan, calling the goal “unstoppable”.

Diplomatic relations

Paraguay’s Communications Minister Villate marked Taiwan’s National Day with a social media post, saying: “Paraguay reaffirms its relationship of friendship and cooperation, based on shared values and principles: the self-determination of peoples, human rights and democracy.”

The Belize embassy in Taiwan also posted a message on its Facebook celebrating the 37th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

“Together, we look forward to a future of growth, opportunity, and lasting friendship,” the embassy wrote.

Last month, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung visited Belize. His ministry said the two sides had agreed to deepen ties.

Taiwan’s other allies in the Americas include Guatemala and Haiti. It also has formal diplomatic ties with three Caribbean islands.

The United States does not have ⁠formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to ‌defend itself.

Earlier this month, the US delivered two fighter jets to Taiwan as the island seeks to build its defence capabilities to deter a feared attack from China.