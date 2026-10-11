Share Trump says Ukraine and Russia agree to ‘energy ceasefire’ on social media

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called an ‘energy ceasefire’ between Ukraine and Russia, after mutual attacks on energy infrastructure piled pressure on global energy prices.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday. “Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been pushing for a total ceasefire on Sunday and said he would organise elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire, as Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify.

“Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections,” Zelenskyy told ABC on Sunday, in response to recent criticism from Trump.

‘Better stop’

On Saturday, Trump slammed the Ukrainian president for attacking Russian oil refineries, the day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were originally imposed to sap Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

“He better damn well stop,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Trump’s announcement of the diesel deal with Putin had emboldened Moscow. Kyiv instead urged Washington to pressure Moscow for serious negotiations to end the four-and-a-half-year war.

“Today, Russia said thank you for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy said.

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“Last night provided yet more confirmation that Russia perceives any easing of pressure as a signal that it can supposedly keep fighting, that it can supposedly keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed.”

‘Up to Ukrainians’

The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has been a regular target of Russian bombardment, with attacks intensifying in the past few months.

On Saturday, a six-year-old girl was among those killed in Zaporizhzhia when one attack reduced part of an apartment block to rubble. Her grandfather, Anatoliy Chumniy, stood sobbing over her body, laid on the ground in a white bag, after rescuers pulled her from the wreckage.

In response to Trump’s suggestion of a new leader, Zelenskyy said, “it’s up to Ukrainians” to choose their leader and noted that Putin would also like to change who is leading Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.