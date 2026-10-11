Polish police probe alleged plot to assassinate PM Tusk, defence minister

Police in Poland have received information about a possible plot to assassinate Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to authorities.

In a statement on social media on Sunday, spokesperson Karolina Galecka said the Interior Ministry had ordered “action to be taken in this matter”.

Galecka also said members of the police, state protection service and ministry representatives would hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation.

No other information was immediately available about the reported plot and its origin.

Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz, who is also the deputy prime minister, have yet to comment.

After the meeting, special services spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski told reporters that authorities were treating the information as “serious”, according to local media.

Private news outlet Polsat News also quoted Dobrzynski as saying that further action had been decided at the meeting, without providing any details.

Private broadcaster Radio Zet reported that ⁠police had received an email with information ⁠about the threat.