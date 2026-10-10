Rubio pledges US cooperation in Marine-linked murder case

A US Marine stationed on Okinawa has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 39-year-old woman.

The United States ‌Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed ⁠to cooperate ⁠with Japanese authorities investigating allegations that a US Marine murdered a woman in Okinawa, a case that provoked ⁠protests and prompted a US military curfew and mandatory training in standards and discipline.

The top US diplomat spoke ⁠with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in a phone call, the US Department of State said in a statement on Saturday following the death of a local woman in a hotel that has ‌renewed tensions over the US military presence.

“Rubio expressed sincere condolences over the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa, as well as the United States’ determination to communicate and fully cooperate with the Government of Japan and local authorities as they conduct an investigation,” the ⁠department said.

Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at ⁠Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested on October 4 on suspicion of robbing and murdering Anna Yagi, 39, in a hotel in the ⁠capital Naha, according to local police.

Local media reported that she was choked to death and her wallet stolen.

Ballard has denied the allegations.

The killing triggered outrage in Japan, where crimes involving US forces have been a thorn in relations between the close security allies and have long inflamed criticism of US troops being stationed there. Japan hosts the largest overseas contingent of US forces globally, ‌with most of the 18,000 Japan-based Marines stationed on Okinawa.

Following the killing, US military personnel stationed ⁠there have been given ⁠a monthlong curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while they undergo discipline training.

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Rubio and Toshimitsu also discussed US sanctions on the International Criminal ‌Court ‌and the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Atlanta, scheduled to begin on October 30.