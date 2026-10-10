Child among seven killed by Israel in Gaza on ‘ceasefire’ anniversary

At least 1,481 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since last year’s ‘ceasefire’, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.

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At least seven people, including an eight-year-old girl, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to medical sources, a year after the United States-backed “ceasefire” came into effect – “in name only”.

Shahd Abdul-Razzaq al-Najjar, 8, was killed on Saturday by an Israeli quadcopter drone in the al-Jawazat area of western Gaza City, according to a source in ambulance and emergencies speaking to Al Jazeera.

In the same part of Gaza City, four people were killed and several injured in a separate Israeli bomb attack near Haider Abdel Shafi roundabout, the city’s al-Shifa Hospital said.

One more Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone attack in the Tuffah neighbourhood of northeastern Gaza City, the hospital said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, a woman succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli attack earlier on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the enclave’s Ministry of Health said at least 1,481 Palestinians have been killed and 5,254 injured since the so-called ceasefire came into effect on October 10 last year.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 74,370 people and injured 175, 371 since October 7, 2023, the ministry added.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks killed at least nine people and injured 65, it said, adding that one more person succumbed to injuries sustained in previous Israeli aggression.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reported from Gaza on Saturday that the “ceasefire” has only heightened uncertainty in the enclave.

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“The rhythm of the genocide has not changed,” he said. “The danger has not gone away completely, and that’s why people believe that it has more consequences, far beyond the immediate loss of life.”

On Friday, more than 100 humanitarian, human rights and civil society organisations said in a joint statement that the ceasefire in Gaza exists only in name.

“The ceasefire exists in name only, with Israeli forces continuing to kill and injure Palestinians daily, and restrictions on aid, equipment and rebuilding materials preventing families from recovering,” the statement said.

In the occupied West Bank, at least 12 Israeli settler pogroms were recorded on Saturday morning, according to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers through beatings, spraying them with pepper spray, stealing their property and attacking homes, the Wafa news agency reported. They also detained several Palestinians during the attacks with the help of the Israeli military forces.

In the Ramallah and el-Bireh Governorate, settlers, along with the army, forced farmers to leave their lands and threatened them against returning. Two farmers were beaten and pepper-sprayed, as settlers stole a vehicle and their phones.