Hurricane Simon strengthens to Category 4 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Simon has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, packing winds of up to 241km/h (150mph) as it threatens to bring destructive winds, storm surges and life-threatening flooding to southwestern Mexico.

The US National Hurricane Center said that Simon was expected to approach or move just inland of Mexico’s west-central coast late on Saturday or early Sunday. The storm was about 115 miles (185km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, with further strengthening possible before landfall.

The hurricane could bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51cm) of rain to parts of southwestern Mexico through Sunday.

“This rainfall will produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the agency warned, urging residents to complete preparations to protect lives and property.

Authorities issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Pacific coast south of the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, including the area around Manzanillo, the country’s largest Pacific port. A tropical storm watch was in effect farther south towards Lazaro Cardenas.

Jalisco suspended classes on Friday and Monday in 22 coastal municipalities and began evacuating people from at-risk areas. Officials also urged hotels and other tourism businesses in Puerto Vallarta to ensure workers and visitors had access to shelters or safe locations.

Businesses in the popular tourist destination boarded up windows and placed sandbags at entrances as the storm approached.

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The hurricane centre also warned of a dangerous storm surge and large and destructive waves near where Simon makes landfall.