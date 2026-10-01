Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo killed in helicopter crash

The high-profile businessman known for his political connections was one of six people killed in the crash.

Wicknell Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe’s best-known businessmen, has died along with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and four others after a private helicopter crashed in a rural area east of the capital, Harare.

State broadcaster ZBC reported that the group of six had set off on Wednesday from Gandami, a rural area in Chikomba district where Chivayo grew up and where he and his wife were building a home.

The helicopter crashed about 40 minutes after takeoff at Kudenga Farm near Marondera, a town about 70km (45 miles) southeast of Harare. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X that there were “no survivors”.

Herbert Chivayo, a spokesperson for the family, confirmed the deaths to ZBC.

Forensic experts and investigators were sent to the site on Thursday morning, according to Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona was among the senior officials expected to visit.

George Mashababe, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, said early indications were that the helicopter’s tail hit the ground first. He told The Herald the impact caused fuel to spill, and that the resulting fire followed the fuel across the ground.

Mashababe said the inquiry was ongoing and that a full statement would be issued later.

Chivayo, who was in his 40s, was the founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company involved in major energy projects, including the long-delayed 100-megawatt Gwanda solar project.

His ambitions extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. In June, King Mswati III granted him Eswatini citizenship and a diplomatic passport, after which Chivayo announced plans for a 300MW solar project in the Southern African kingdom.

Advertisement

He was equally known for his public persona. Styling himself “Sir Wicknell”, he chronicled his lavish lifestyle on social media, where posts about luxury purchases and gifts to friends drew both admiration and criticism. A 2025 report in the Zimbabwean newspaper The Standard said he had spent about $9.3m on vehicles and other gifts for his associates.

He also cultivated close ties with politicians and influential figures across Africa.

Kenyan President William Ruto paid tribute to Chivayo as “a dear friend whose warmth touched many people”. Writing on X, he said he would remember Chivayo for his friendship, energy and belief in what the African continent could achieve. Ruto also offered his condolences to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of the country.