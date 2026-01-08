News|Climate Crisis

Which are the 66 global organisations the US is leaving under Trump?

The significant changes will lead the US to withdraw from key forums focused on climate change, peace and democracy.

Donald Trump signs executive orders at his desk in the Oval Office.
US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement for the second time after returning to office, January 20, 2025 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
By News Agencies and The Associated Press
Published On 8 Jan 2026

The Trump administration says it’s going to withdraw the United States from 66 international organisations, including 31 United Nations entities and 35 non-UN organisations.

Many focus on climate, labour, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorised as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives and that are “contrary to the interests of the United States”.

Here is a list of all the agencies that the US is exiting, according to the White House:

31 United Nations organisations

  1. Department of Economic and Social Affairs
  2. UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – Economic Commission for Africa
  3. ECOSOC – Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
  4. ECOSOC – Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific
  5. ECOSOC – Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia
  6. International Law Commission
  7. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
  8. International Trade Centre
  9. Office of the Special Adviser on Africa
  10. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict
  11. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
  12. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children
  13. Peacebuilding Commission
  14. Peacebuilding Fund
  15. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
  16. UN Alliance of Civilizations
  17. UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries
  18. UN Conference on Trade and Development
  19. UN Democracy Fund
  20. UN Energy
  21. UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
  22. UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
  23. UN Human Settlements Programme
  24. UN Institute for Training and Research
  25. UN Oceans
  26. UN Population Fund
  27. UN Register of Conventional Arms
  28. UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
  29. UN System Staff College
  30. UN Water
  31. UN University.
In the new memorandum, the administration moved beyond the Paris Agreement to target the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) itself, which is the foundational 1992 treaty that the Paris Agreement is built upon. By withdrawing from the UNFCCC, the administration aims to exit the entire international framework for climate negotiations.

The withdrawal from the UNFCCC is particularly significant as it is a Senate-ratified treaty. The administration’s authority to unilaterally withdraw from such treaties is expected to face legal challenges.

Climate activists project warning against Trump on London bridge
Climate activists project a message onto Tower Bridge with a silhouette of US President-elect Donald Trump, before COP29 climate talks, in London, UK, November 7, 2024 [Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters]

Notably, the US remains a member of the UN Security Council, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which the administration identified as serving essential security or humanitarian functions.

35 non-UN organisations

  1. 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
  2. Colombo Plan Council
  3. Commission for Environmental Cooperation
  4. Education Cannot Wait
  5. European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
  6. Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
  7. Freedom Online Coalition
  8. Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
  9. Global Counterterrorism Forum
  10. Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
  11. Global Forum on Migration and Development
  12. Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
  13. Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
  14. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
  15. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
  16. International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
  17. International Cotton Advisory Committee
  18. International Development Law Organization
  19. International Energy Forum
  20. International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
  21. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
  22. International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
  23. International Lead and Zinc Study Group
  24. International Renewable Energy Agency
  25. International Solar Alliance
  26. International Tropical Timber Organization
  27. International Union for Conservation of Nature
  28. Pan American Institute of Geography and History
  29. Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
  30. Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
  31. Regional Cooperation Council
  32. Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century
  33. Science and Technology Center in Ukraine
  34. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme
  35. Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.
