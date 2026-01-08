Which are the 66 global organisations the US is leaving under Trump?

The significant changes will lead the US to withdraw from key forums focused on climate change, peace and democracy.

The Trump administration says it’s going to withdraw the United States from 66 international organisations, including 31 United Nations entities and 35 non-UN organisations.

Many focus on climate, labour, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorised as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives and that are “contrary to the interests of the United States”.

Here is a list of all the agencies that the US is exiting, according to the White House:

31 United Nations organisations

Department of Economic and Social Affairs UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – Economic Commission for Africa ECOSOC – Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECOSOC – Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ECOSOC – Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia International Law Commission International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals International Trade Centre Office of the Special Adviser on Africa Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children Peacebuilding Commission Peacebuilding Fund Permanent Forum on People of African Descent UN Alliance of Civilizations UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries UN Conference on Trade and Development UN Democracy Fund UN Energy UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) UN Human Settlements Programme UN Institute for Training and Research UN Oceans UN Population Fund UN Register of Conventional Arms UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination UN System Staff College UN Water UN University.

One of President Trump’s first actions after returning to office in January 2025 was to announce the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement for the second time. This will take effect on January 27, 2026. From this point forward, the US will no longer be legally bound by the agreement’s carbon-cutting pledges.

In the new memorandum, the administration moved beyond the Paris Agreement to target the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) itself, which is the foundational 1992 treaty that the Paris Agreement is built upon. By withdrawing from the UNFCCC, the administration aims to exit the entire international framework for climate negotiations.

The withdrawal from the UNFCCC is particularly significant as it is a Senate-ratified treaty. The administration’s authority to unilaterally withdraw from such treaties is expected to face legal challenges.

Notably, the US remains a member of the UN Security Council, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which the administration identified as serving essential security or humanitarian functions.

35 non-UN organisations

24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact Colombo Plan Council Commission for Environmental Cooperation Education Cannot Wait European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories Freedom Online Coalition Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund Global Counterterrorism Forum Global Forum on Cyber Expertise Global Forum on Migration and Development Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property International Cotton Advisory Committee International Development Law Organization International Energy Forum International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law International Lead and Zinc Study Group International Renewable Energy Agency International Solar Alliance International Tropical Timber Organization International Union for Conservation of Nature Pan American Institute of Geography and History Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Regional Cooperation Council Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century Science and Technology Center in Ukraine Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.